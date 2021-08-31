Watch Live: Biden Speaks As 20-Year War In Afghanistan Ends In US Defeat

Now that the last American soldier (though not the last American citizen) has left Kabul, President Biden has apparently gotten permission from his handlers to address the American people and remind us all that the disastrous final moments of the nearly 20-year-long war weren't his fault.

With 90 retired generals signing a letter calling on Biden's defense secretary and leader of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to quit and take responsibility for the disastrous pullout, the messiest pullout in US history, according to President Trump, it's hardly a surprise that President Biden feels another face-to-face with the American people is necessary.

He is slated to begin speaking at 1445 (though he has been notably late recently):

As we noted earlier, now that the Taliban have taken control over every province in Afghanistan except for 1 (the rebel bastion of Panjshir), it's up to them to govern effectively. To try and accomplish that, they're seeking help from one of the most unlikely places: the US (along with Russia and China).

There are still at least 100 to 200 American citizens trapped in Afghanistan after being unable to reach the airport. Right now, it's unclear when commercial flight will restart; Turkey has reportedly offered to assist the Taliban in getting the airport up and running against.

Ahead of Biden's speech, Republican lawmakers held a press conference criticizing Biden's "bungled" removal of troops from the country. Meanwhile, the MSM has taken every opportunity to point out that the timeline for the withdrawal was set by President Trump in negotiations with the Taliban.

But whatever happens next in Afghanistan - it's not America's problem. Or at least, not yet.