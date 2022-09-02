Biden Goes All Out, Warns Of Grave Threat Posed By "MAGA Forces"

Update (2127ET): President Biden gave an angry speech Thursday night in which he framed Republicans as election-denying 'extremists' who pose a threat to democracy and need to be fought tooth and nail.

BIDEN: "Too much of what's happening in our country today is not normal. Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic." pic.twitter.com/FqGUcxHavd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 2, 2022

BIDEN: “I will not stand by and watch elections in this country stolen by people who simply refuse to accept that they lost.” pic.twitter.com/F8hA7ZifzO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 2, 2022

Tucker sums it up perfectly:

CARLSON ON BIDEN’S DIVISIVE SPEECH TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/mPVB3JYwKa — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) September 2, 2022

Meanwhile, who thought this was a good aesthetic for the 'uniter in chief'?

The Man in the High Castle. pic.twitter.com/fbJXGt1QCw — Stable John ™️ (@JohnOutbakjak) September 2, 2022

With midterms right around the corner, President Biden is now warning of the threat posed by "MAGA forces," according to excerpts published earlier on Thursday.

Biden's overall message, just days after he described Trump supporters as "ultra-MAGA Republicans" and "semi-fascists," will be that democracy is at risk from Trumpism.

"It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something — it’s like semi-fascism," Biden said during a speech last week in Rockville, MD. "Trump and the extreme MAGA Republicans have made their choice: to go backward, full of anger, violence, hate and division. But we've chosen a different path: forward, the future, unity, hope and optimism."

So, that's the Democrats' messaging going into midterms - while they finalize a deal with Iran and the IRGC (officially a terrorist organization) - that Republicans who aren't Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger are a threat to democracy.

Nevermind the 'mostly peaceful' riots staged every summer by Democrats and their Antifa foot-soldiers during every summer of Trump's presidency.