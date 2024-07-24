Watch: President Biden Hails "Capable" Kamala In Resignation Speech Decrying "Tyrants & Dictators"

Update (2020ET): To be frank, he didn't sound great at all. Speaking quietly in his new 'hoarse' voice, President Biden did not use the word "Hitler" or explain why he is actually resigning from the race (aside from his usual platitudes), but there was still plenty of division and fearmongering for everyone if you don't vote the 'right' way.

He began:

"My fellow Americans: It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your President. I draw strength and find joy in working for the people. But this sacred task of perfecting our Union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about “We the People.”"

He continued to explain that he quit "for party unity."

"Nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. And that includes personal ambition. So I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation."

Then the division and warnings started:

America is at an inflection point. We must choose between moving forward or backward.

Between hope and hate.

Between unity and division. We have to decide: Do we still believe in honesty, decency, and respect? Freedom, justice, and democracy?

"The sacred cause of our country is larger than any one of us," he whispered on, adding that "those of us who cherish that cause - the cause of American democracy itself - must unite to protect it."

"In just a few months, the American people will choose the course of America’s future. I made my choice."

Watch the full brief remarks here and let us know what you thought:

President Joe Biden will (allegedly or it could be a 'cheap fake') appear on camera from the Oval Office on July 24 for the first time since ending his candidacy and a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people,” he said in a post on X.

The president has been out of the public eye since testing positive for COVID-19 on July 17 while campaigning in Las Vegas.

President Biden canceled his remaining events and has since self-isolated in his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

President Biden spoke with reporters after exiting Air Force One in his return to the White House on Tuesday.

“Watch and listen. Why don’t you wait and hear what I say?” he said when asked what his message will be during his speech on Wednesday night, his first on-camera appearance since contracting COVID-19 on July 17.

A reporter asked President Biden why he dropped out of the election. He turned his head to the reporter and laughed before walking to his motorcade.

His ever-willing accomplice, KJP, just expressly told the White House Press Corps that the President continues to believe that he can serve four more years and did not withdraw due to his diminished state.

"It has nothing to do with his health."

So, as Jonathan Turley wrote on X:

"he ran out the primaries and then decided that the party would swap out presidential candidates at the convention for political reasons. This was after the Democratic establishment fought against anyone running against him or holding any debates... ...The question is whether, in light of the decision to withdraw after the primaries, the President will agree to submit to neurological and cognitive tests in light of calls for the 25th Amendment process to start."

Watch President Biden cough, stumble, stammer, yell, and whisper-mode through his explanation for why he dropped out but is perfectly healthy otherwise... (due to start at 2000ET)...