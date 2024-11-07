"You're Hurting, I See You" - Biden Reminds Nation Of His "Historic Presidency" A Day After 'Trump Sweep'

A week after President Biden called President-elect Trump "the kind of guy you'd like to smack in the ass" and labeled any Trump supporter as "garbage", President Biden addressed the nation for the first time since Trump's red sweep election.

“You’re hurting. I hear you and I see you,” Biden began.

“Don’t forget. Don’t forget all that we accomplished. It’s been a historic presidency, not because I’m president, but because what we’ve done — what you’ve done.”

“We accept the choice the country made,” he said as he entered 'whisper-mode'.

“I’ve said many times, you can’t love your country only when you win. You can’t love your neighbor only when you agree, something I hope we can do no matter who you voted for, to see each other not as adversaries, but as fellow Americans.”

But what about the 'garbage' people who voted for Trump?

“I will do my duty as president,” Biden said, assuring the country of a smooth transition of power next year. “I’ll fulfill my oath and I will honor the Constitution. On January 20, we will have a peaceful transition of power.”

