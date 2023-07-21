Watch Live: President Biden Attempts To Explain AI Oversight Plans

Now that Kamala Harris has cleared up exactly what the 'A' and the 'I' mean in AI...

President Biden is set to take the stage to push Congress for more authority and resources to monitor and regulate the mushrooming AI industry.

"We need to make sure we're pulling every lever of the federal government to regulate and take action — and work with the Hill on legislation," White House Chief of Staff, Jeff Zients said. "We will need legislation to build the capacity to have the experts that we need in the federal government, and then to have the regulatory authority to hold the private sector accountable — and to hardwire these actions so that they're enduring," he added.

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies that are leading the development of artificial intelligence technology have agreed to meet a set of AI safeguards proposed by the Biden administration.

The White House said Friday that it has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies meant to ensure their AI products are safe before they release them.

The four tech giants, along with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and startups Anthropic and Inflection, have committed to security testing “carried out in part by independent experts” to guard against major risks, such as to biosecurity and cybersecurity, the White House said in a statement.

Of course, it's not just Washington - everyone wants to be the ultimate authority overseeing the control of AI.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently said the United Nations is “the ideal place” to adopt global standards and appointed a board that will report back on options for global AI governance by the end of the year.

When they say 'regulate', do they mean 'control what narratives AI is allowed to be trained on'?

In May, the Department of Education published a report on AI that was heavy on talk of equity as well as the potential for algorithmic bias from automated digital systems.

“The department holds that biases in AI algorithms must be addressed when they introduce or sustain unjust discriminatory practices in education,” the report states, leaving open whether some discriminatory practices in education are, in fact, just. “AI systems and tools must align to our collective vision for high-quality learning, including equity,” it states.

Equity, which is distinct from equality, has been a consistent theme of the Biden administration’s approach to AI.

Finally, perhaps the comment of the day goes to The White House Chief of Staff:

Zients told Axios that Biden has been "deep in" on AI, "whether it's a national security meeting... or a meeting on the economy or on civil rights. He constantly asks: What are the implications of AI here?"

Read The White House's full 'Fact Sheet' on AI here.

Watch the full address below (due to start at 1330ET):