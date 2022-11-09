Watch Live: President Biden Takes 'Un-Victory' Lap After Midterms

President Biden will deliver remarks and actually take questions this afternoon at 1600ET following the Midterm election results which showed a red wave in Florida... but a purpley/blue puddle elsewhere.

Of course, despite the lack of 'red wave' nationally thanks to Democrats' outperformance, Republicans are still highly likely to take back control of Congress and a stalemate in the Senate seems likely for now (after the GA runoff)...

Nevertheless, despite "losing", we suspect President Biden will want to gloat about the mandate the people have given his party//.and to remind Georgians how important it is to vote in the run-off - because, given that Dems lost control of the House, ...Democracy is still at risk!?

It seems, in this age of participation awards, that "not getting crushed by a red wave" is the new "winning".

Watch Live as President Biden takes his un-victory lap (due to start at 1600ET):