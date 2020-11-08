Watch Live: Trump Campaign Press Conference After Giuliani Warns Of Election-Changing Evidence In PA

Following earlier comments by Rudy Giuliani that the Trump campaign has evidence that may change the results of the presidential electoral map, the Trump campaign is holding a press conference from the Clark County Elections Department in Nevada.

Here’s another look at the crowd. They are chanting “stop the steal.” Important to note: @NVSOS says there is NO evidence of widespread voter fraud in #Nevada, & @ClarkCountyNV Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told us he has heard no reports of illegitimate ballots. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/HlEkIP7ZCg — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) November 8, 2020

Those in attendance include former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp.

Trump supporters are holding a prayer vigil.

The campaign press conference is due to start at 1430ET:

As PJMedia's Matt Margolis reports, in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, Giuliani said as many as 900,000 invalid ballots were cast in Pennsylvania, and that the Trump campaign will reveal this evidence in court.

"These are facts of fraud," Giuliani told Bartiromo.

Bartiromo asked Giuliani if the Trump campaign believes it has enough evidence that it could alter the apparent results of the election.

“Well, I think we have enough to change Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania election was a disaster,” Giuliani replied. “We have people that observed people being pushed out of the polling place. We have people who were suggested to vote the other way and shown how to do it. I’m giving you the big picture.”

President Trump has insisted that the media has called the race for Biden prematurely.

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” President Trump said in a statement on Saturday.

Additionally, Trump tweeted this afternoon: