Watch: Maddow Melts Down Over "Rise Of Fascism"; Joy Reid Says Trump Iowa Caucus Landslide Proves White Christians Are Racists

In an early glimpse of what to expect from coverage of this election, MSNBC and CNN hosts went into full rage mode with the Iowa caucus results.

Leftist hack Rachel Maddow complained about a “rise of fascism” after Donald Trump easily won the Iowa Caucus in a landslide over his Republican opponents.

As Steve Watson reports at Modernity.news, Trump scored a record breaking win, with over 56,000 votes, more than double that of his nearest rival Ron DeSantis, clearly outlining that he will be the GOP nominee.

It represents the biggest victory for an Iowa challenger in modern history.

Naturally, leftists had an absolute meltdown, with Rachel Maddow heading up the line, declaring she is “worried about potential rise of fascism in this country.”

“If we’re worried about our democracy falling to an authoritarian and potentially fascist form of government. The leader who is trying to do that is part of that equation… Is a much bigger part of that equation,” she added.

Rachel Maddow cries about the "rise of fascism" after Trump wins a record breaking victory in Iowa. Feels like 2016 all over again. Break out the 'Russia collusion' script and clean the salty tear stains off it. https://t.co/7hhtizZzDT pic.twitter.com/e6BzldOi9q — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 16, 2024

Maddow was not alone in her melt-down-ness...

As Jonathan Turley reports, MSNBC host Joy Reid led this effort by declaring that “White Christians” are racists who want minorities to “bow down” to them.

Reid asked about this manifest racism of white Christians in a conversation with Robert “Robbie” Jones, the president and founder of Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and author of “The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy.”

Reid explained to anyone who was confused about their white Christian neighbors:

“All the things that we think about, about electability, about what are people gaming out, but none of that matters when you believe that God has given you this country, that it is yours, and that everyone who is not a White, conservative Christian is a fraudulent American, is a less real American. Then you don’t care about electability. You care about what God has given you.”

She later added

“It is religion And I think what we have to actually confront – and this is what the Democrats are going to face – is this is now what White evangelicalism is. It is Christian nationalism. That’s the name of it, right?” It is all part of “White evangelical Christians of a certain mindset … that they own this country, that immigrants, that Brown people, that Hindus like Vivek Ramaswamy and his wife are illegitimate Americans. They are less legitimate Americans than they are... They’re not trying to convince people and win people over through politics. What they’re saying is, ‘We own this country, and everyone will bow down to us.’”

#WATCH | MSNBC's Joy Reid states that Donald Trump is supported only by "white Christians"?



"These are white Christians. That this is a state that is over represent over represented by white Christians... Iowa is about 61% white Christian."



Comments? pic.twitter.com/ci6XqhvVgl — VOZ (@Voz_US) January 16, 2024

As we look at the rising anger in this country, this is a good part of it. In our echo chambered coverage, viewers hear of the effort to suppress all minorities (including apparently minority GOP presidential candidates) and how this “may be our last election.” Yet, these same hosts will denounce others for their reckless language as the fuel racist and rage rhetoric.

Much like our politics, our media often seems captured by the most extreme elements of our society.

It explains why media is now at an all-time low in terms of trust.

However, the most concerning aspect is that this is just the beginning of January. We have to make it to November.