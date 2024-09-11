WATCH: Melania Trump Speaks On Assassination Attempt against Her Husband

Authored by Ken Silva via Headline USA,

Former First Lady Melania Trump released a video Tuesday addressing the assassination attempt against Donald Trump for the first time publicly.

In her video, Melania urges the public to get to the bottom of what happened on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, stressful experience. Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?” she asked.

“There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth.”

Melania’s video linked to her website, which is promoting her forthcoming memoirs.

According to Trump, his First Lady was watching the Butler rally live when the shooting happened.

“She couldn’t believe it. She was actually watching it live, can you imagine? And then I get up, and I let people know I was okay,” Trump said in an interview last month with Fox News host Mark Levin.

Trump also said his youngest son, Barron, learned of the assassination attempt against his father during a tennis lesson.

“Barron was outside having a tennis lesson,” Trump, 78, told Levin. “He’s a good tennis player. And somebody ran up and said, ‘Barron! Barron! Your father’s been shot!’ … “He loves his father. He’s a good kid, good student, good athlete actually — and he ran, ‘Mom! What’s going on? What’s going on?’”

Trump also said Melania doesn’t like thinking about the attack.

“When I could talk to people I said, ‘So what was your feeling?’, and she said she can’t even talk about it, which is okay because that means she likes me,” he said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.