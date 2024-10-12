Watch: Mob Loots Freight Train Of Flat Screen TVs In Lawless Chicago 

As it turns out, when you have a far-left mayor in a city that has been under Democratic control since 1931, within a state dominated by radical progressives for decades, criminals become emboldened and live out their lives as if every day was a scene from the 'Grand Theft Auto' video game.

NEW: Man shot and killed during a "street takeover" in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood last night



The driver of the sedan involved was pronounced dead at the scene, with gunshot wounds to his face, chest, and arms



The preliminary investigation by the CPD confirmed that a… pic.twitter.com/oZOmIGbI9B — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 5, 2024

“grand theft auto chicago.....” pic.twitter.com/PGG4lIw9bF — Donald J. Trump the real President 2020-2024. (@thewholetruth87) January 20, 2023

The defund the police movement, ushered in by Marxist Democrats, continues to wreak havoc on the streets of Chicago. Lawlessness and crime are unbearable for many residents in Mayor Brandon Johnson's chaotic metro area as the latest 'holy shit' moment that all law-abiding Americans need to see and understand this could be coming to a town near you ...

Just in: Groups of people broke into a freight train on the west side of Chicago and brazenly looted during the middle of the day. @Chicago_Police struggled to respond and the looters simply ran or drove away. pic.twitter.com/umiIfVUYRk — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: Dozens of people are actively looting and breaking into a cargo train ⁰⁰📌#Chicago | #illinois⁰⁰At this time, an estimated 50 to 150 people or more are actively looting and breaking into a cargo train on the west side of Chicago, Illinois. Police have been… pic.twitter.com/SwDIOnSE90 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 11, 2024

... was a giant mob of people on Friday involved in an apparent train heist at a rail yard on the city's West Side.

Take an extra 100 percent off sale. pic.twitter.com/OmWRl2oX50 — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) October 12, 2024

Evidently, it wasn't just flat-screen TVs stolen during today's Great Train Robbery. pic.twitter.com/q3A2pIUGXO — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) October 12, 2024

Local media NBC Chicago sheds more color on the shocking incident that shows folks looting the freight train full of flat-screen TVs and kitchen appliances.

Video from NBC's Sky 5 chopper showed what appeared to be nearly a dozen people taking boxes off freight trains in the area of Lake Street and Lockwood Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. Groups were seen carrying boxes from the trains, loading the items into vans and cars and driving away from the scene. Debris was seen strewn across the tracks as the incident unfolded. What was inside the trains wasn't immediately clear.

According to Chicago police, at around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of West Kinzie regarding a theft in progress at a railroad. One person attempted to flee after taking property from a train car, police said. That person and a second individual were taken into custody, authorities said.

Here's more footage:

West side of Chicago: Lockwood Ave & W Lake St. ….. brazen theft from a freight train car ..in broad daylight. How lovely 🤬 pic.twitter.com/A8mcTCweAV — Geminigirl 🇺🇸 (@desertlife88) October 11, 2024

Chicago Austin: CPD dispatched that several freight trains were being burglarized between Cicero and Lockwood. Lots of merchandise taken off trains and loaded into vehicles NBCSky5 has witnessed this. @metra and CPD in the area. Also @Metra delays. Live #NBCSky5 @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/8zJQhQonqc — Mike Lorber (@NBCSky5) October 11, 2024

A spokesperson with Union Pacific told the media outlet:

"The train was stopped, awaiting an interchange with a partner railroad, when thieves began opening containers. Rail burglaries are not victimless crimes, and they pose a safety threat to the public, our employees and local law enforcement officers."

What's the excuse this time AoC? These folks just needed 'some bread'?

AOC on why people loot (2020):



“They are put in a position where they feel like they need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night.” pic.twitter.com/Brv8OsjJ5X — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 14, 2023

Or new TVs?

A recent viral X post from actor Kevin Sorbo noted the many reasons he is voting for Trump, including:

"I'm voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech."

"I'm voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and my family."

"I'm voting for the next Supreme Court Justice(s) to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights."

And this...

"I'm voting for the Police to be respected once again and to ensure Law & Order. I am tired of all the criminals having a revolving door and being put back in the street."

That moment when someone says, "I can't believe you would vote for Trump.”

I simply reply, “I'm not voting for Trump.”



I'm voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech.



I'm voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and my family.



I'm voting for… — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) October 8, 2024

It's time to restore America to a 'First World' status with law and order. Democrats have deprived the America people of this - and many believe this is intentional.