Watch: Mob Loots Freight Train Of Flat Screen TVs In Lawless Chicago 

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

As it turns out, when you have a far-left mayor in a city that has been under Democratic control since 1931, within a state dominated by radical progressives for decades, criminals become emboldened and live out their lives as if every day was a scene from the 'Grand Theft Auto' video game

The defund the police movement, ushered in by Marxist Democrats, continues to wreak havoc on the streets of Chicago. Lawlessness and crime are unbearable for many residents in Mayor Brandon Johnson's chaotic metro area as the latest 'holy shit' moment that all law-abiding Americans need to see and understand this could be coming to a town near you ...

... was a giant mob of people on Friday involved in an apparent train heist at a rail yard on the city's West Side. 

Local media NBC Chicago sheds more color on the shocking incident that shows folks looting the freight train full of flat-screen TVs and kitchen appliances

Video from NBC's Sky 5 chopper showed what appeared to be nearly a dozen people taking boxes off freight trains in the area of Lake Street and Lockwood Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. Groups were seen carrying boxes from the trains, loading the items into vans and cars and driving away from the scene. Debris was seen strewn across the tracks as the incident unfolded. What was inside the trains wasn't immediately clear.

According to Chicago police, at around 2:40 p.m., officers responded to the 4700 block of West Kinzie regarding a theft in progress at a railroad. One person attempted to flee after taking property from a train car, police said. That person and a second individual were taken into custody, authorities said.

Here's more footage:  

A spokesperson with Union Pacific told the media outlet:

"The train was stopped, awaiting an interchange with a partner railroad, when thieves began opening containers. Rail burglaries are not victimless crimes, and they pose a safety threat to the public, our employees and local law enforcement officers."

What's the excuse this time AoC? These folks just needed 'some bread'? 

Or new TVs? 

A recent viral X post from actor Kevin Sorbo noted the many reasons he is voting for Trump, including:

  • "I'm voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech."

  • "I'm voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and my family."

  • "I'm voting for the next Supreme Court Justice(s) to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights."

And this...

  • "I'm voting for the Police to be respected once again and to ensure Law & Order. I am tired of all the criminals having a revolving door and being put back in the street." 

It's time to restore America to a 'First World' status with law and order. Democrats have deprived the America people of this - and many believe this is intentional.

