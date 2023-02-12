Watch: Mother Reads Shocking Porn Content From Books Given To Kids In NY Schools

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Footage has emerged from yet another school board meeting in which a mother reads extreme pornographic content from books provided to children in the district.

These videos now seem to be appearing every week. The footage shows the school board members of Pittsford Schools in New York attempting to prevent the mother from reading out the graphic material as she asks them what they are going to do about it.

UPDATE: @PCSDSchools protected their tweets because they can’t handle being shown what’s going on in their schools. They will protect their tweets but they won’t protect kids from having to read porn in school. pic.twitter.com/IiEbBMp3P4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2023

ABC affiliate WHAM noted that the Superintendent Michael Pero responded to the parent, telling her “We do have a formal process” and that the material will be evaluated.

“Every family has values, and they’re respected,” he continued. “They need to be respected. If there is literature you feel should not be in the hands of our students, there is a process to have a complete review of that book.”

This is just the latest video of parents nationwide shedding light on what their kids are being exposed to in schools.

Many parents have spoken out against books and subject matter, including transgenderism, pedophilia, gay pornography, and critical race theory, that children as young as Kindergarten age are being subjected to.

GRAPHIC: @PutnamCityOK offers the pornographic book "Let's Talk About It" to students. The book encourages exploring kink on the internet, watching porn, and using sex toys. pic.twitter.com/YUB8f4mg4D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2023

Parents have found themselves under attack by leftists and even government entities over recent months after taking on school officials, meanwhile the media is framing the opposition from parents as some kind of Puritan purge.

A New Jersey mother was recently told she is being “monitored” by local law enforcement at the behest of military personnel who didn’t like her social media posts questioning sexualisation of children in school.

Meanwhile…

Elementary school teacher shows off “pride library” in her classroom including books about ze/zir pronouns and the idea that doctors “assign” a gender and kids can be transgender.



This is what teachers are focusing on in your kid’s schools. pic.twitter.com/yiVxmTXTM4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2023

Librarian refers to Conservatives who don’t want porn and LGBTQ+ propaganda in libraries as “pests” pic.twitter.com/A0Cjs2M9j2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 10, 2023

Hanging at @KIPPNJ. Looks like an ad for homeschooling. pic.twitter.com/mHZTM7sSWe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2023

