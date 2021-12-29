Watch: MSNBC Host Claims Phrase 'Lets Go Brandon' Is Part Of A "Slow-Moving Insurrection"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Following the spectacle of a man saying ‘Lets go Brandon’ on a phone call to Joe Biden last week, MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace ludicrously proclaimed Monday that the phrase is part of a “slow-moving insurrection.”

Wallace played a clip of former Oregon police officer and father of four Jared Schmeck trolling Biden on Christmas eve, noting that Schmeck later appeared on Steve Bannon’s radio show, telling the host that it is important to “voice disapproval” (the horror).

“Let me tell you why this matters,” Wallace stated, adding “The asymmetry has always been what advantages the Trump right more than anything else. And the asymmetry of saying ‘F you’ to a sitting President on a call in front of your four kids – don’t look past this.”

“Don’t look at this as a story about giving air time to a MAGA guy who goes on Steve Bannon’s podcast and said I wasn’t joking. Not only did I say ‘F you’, Mr. President. I said more than that,” Wallace continued.

The host then turned to contributor Jason Johnson and said “this is the slow-motion insurrection, Jason, in, in full color.”

Johnson replied, “these people are basically just insurrectionists in training now.”

He further declared “MAGA isn’t about taxes. You know, Let’s go Brandon isn’t about what you feel about supply chain issues and gas. It is the cry of insurrectionists. It is the cry of people who want to violently take over this country and oppress anyone who is not like them,” Johnson claimed.

Watch:

.@NicolleDWallace on the Oregon dad who said "Let's Go Brandon" to Biden on Christmas Eve: "This is the slow-motion insurrection" pic.twitter.com/ZEfdKAqoFH — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) December 27, 2021

Here, for context is Schmeck on Bannon’s War Room:

Steve Bannon Interviews Jared Schmeck, The Guy Who Pranked Biden With "Let's Go Brandon" pic.twitter.com/mJC3YeIBgq — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 27, 2021

This is exactly the reason MSNBC viewership is in terminal decline.

The network spent four years telling people Trump was installed by the Russian government in a silent coup and now says it is ‘insurrection’ to criticise a sitting president.

This meme comes to mind:

