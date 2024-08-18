print-icon
Watch: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Chromosomes Don't Determine Biological Sex

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024 - 01:20 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

TV scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson has elicited backlash after claiming that DNA doesn’t determine whether a person is male or female.

Yes, really.

Here he claims that every day anyone can decide “today I feel like I am female or male.”

Presumably they can just change their mind back again the next day?

Tyson is not a biologist, he’s a physicist, still shouldn’t he know better?

He’s a scientist, yet he is essentially saying that anything can just be the way you feel like it being at any given moment.

Any credibility he had left is gone.

It’s sound bite ‘science’.

Imagine trading a lifetime of integrity for a thumbs up from the alphabet brigade.

Say what you want but don’t claim it’s science.

The moment objective truth is inverted, we’re moving backwards.

*  *  *

