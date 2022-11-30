Watch: New Disney CEO Wants To "Quiet Things Down" After Company Exec Previously Revealed Open LGBTQ Agenda

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The new CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, announced Tuesday that he will seek to “quiet things down” at the company following several high profile controversies, most notably the admission of an executive producer under his predecessor declaring that Disney is operating an open LGBT agenda.

Iger was filmed at a town hall meeting with Disney employees, and the footage was posted to social media by Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo.

“Do I like the company being embroiled in controversy? Of course not,” Iger asserted.

“It can be distracting, and it can have a negative impact on the company. And to the extent that I can work to quiet things down, I’m going to do that,” Iger vowed.

Iger, who is returning to the company for a second spell as CEO after the unscheduled exit of his appointed successor, Bob Chapek, also noted that he was “sorry to see us [Disney] dragged into that battle” with Florida governor Ron DeSantis following Disney’s public rebuke of his “Parents Rights in Education” bill which prevents children as young as kindergarten age being taught about transgender and gay sex issues in schools.

Iger expressed regret that Disney engaged in the high-profile fight against Gov. DeSantis, which resulted in the state legislature stripping the company of its special administrative status. "I was sorry to see us dragged into that battle." pic.twitter.com/889toYW5ye — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 29, 2022

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, DeSantis and the host charged that Disney has a “fixation on the sexuality of children” pointing to recent reports that four employees of the media giant were charged with human trafficking in Florida, with one having allegedly sent sexually explicit texts to an law enforcement agent posing as a teenage child.

During the town hall, Iger further stated that “One of the core values of our storytelling is inclusion, and acceptance, and tolerance. And we can’t lose that, we just can’t lose that.”

He continued, “How we actually change the world for the good must continue… We’re not going to make everybody happy all the time, and we’re not [going to] try to. We’re certainly not going to lessen our core values in order to make everybody happy all the time.”

Iger’s comments come as the company faces a $100 million loss from a production called “Strange World,” which features an open gay teen romance.

Recall that back in March, leaked video footage revealed Disney executive producer Latoya Raveneau asserting that her team had implemented a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” that would be “adding queerness” to programmes and films for children.

SCOOP: I've obtained video from inside Disney's all-hands meeting about the Florida parental rights bill, in which executive producer Latoya Raveneau says her team has implemented a "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" and is regularly "adding queerness" to children's programming. pic.twitter.com/eJnZMpKIXT — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

Disney has indeed been prominently featuring transgender and LGBT characters in productions:

EXCLUSIVE: I've obtained leaked video from Disney's upcoming show "Baymax," which promotes the transgender flag and the idea that men can have periods to children as young as two years old.



It's all part of Disney's plan to re-engineer the discourse around kids and sexuality. pic.twitter.com/y1ATnKCEce — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 28, 2022

Disney also angered many parents earlier this year by throwing its weight and funding behind gender reassignment procedures, even for kids:

Disney to help employees, their children obtain 'gender-affirming' procedures, per report https://t.co/oQifEZpdDC — NBC 15 News (@mynbc15) April 8, 2022

As we noted yesterday, a new Disney Christmas show features a group of children holding up signs that spell out “WE LOVE YOU SATAN,” prompting more backlash.

