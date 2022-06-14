Watch: Now Women Can't Get Sanitary Products In Biden's America

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Already faced with having to wait for baby formula to be shipped in from the UK and Europe, American women are now struggling to get sanitary products in the latest embarrassing supply chain break down under Joe Biden.

Watch:

BIDEN’S WAR ON WOMEN:



“Women are not only faced with a baby formula shortage, but now tampons are in short supply.” pic.twitter.com/dJZWpuL7n4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2022

Insider reports that “The war in Ukraine has also affected supplies of plastics and absorbency materials used to manufacture products, and fertilizer needed to grow cotton.“

Ok, it’s Ukraine again is it? Right.

According to Nielsen IQ, the average cost of a box of tampons has ballooned by 10%, and retailers are now jacking up prices owing to shortages.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan addressed the issue Monday, writing to the CEO of Procter & Gamble, calling the situation “very troubling.” and urging the manufacturer to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, NPR has been relentlessly mocked for describing the tampon shortage as a problem for ‘people who menstruate’.

It's yet another supply chain problem where women are bearing the brunt of the cost, as mothers struggle to feed their babies during the baby formula shortage.https://t.co/p5mAPlSwPM — NPR (@NPR) June 13, 2022

“People who menstruate”



Try real hard and tell me the biological characteristics of those people… https://t.co/jEnkSejleC — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) June 13, 2022

The lengths they went not to say women https://t.co/lMtsyRR57U — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, lets check in on how the White House is dealing with the baby formula crisis:

Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden's (lack of) progress addressing the baby formula shortage: "Uhhh.... I know we made some announcements last week, I just don't have them in front of me." pic.twitter.com/Idd6gFQYOG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2022

Embarrassing and shameful.

* * *

