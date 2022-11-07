Watch: NY Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul Really Did Say It's A "Conspiracy" That Violent Crime Is Rising

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Any inconvenient fact for Democrats is now dismissed as a “conspiracy”. This was once again in evidence last week as New York Governor Kathy Hochul used the pejorative against people pointing out that there has been a rise in violent crime.

Calling Republicans ‘election deniers and data deniers,’ Hochul claimed that shootings and murders are “down fifteen percent in our state in New York City.”

Hochul charged that Republicans are “master manipulators” attempting to convince the nation that they are less safe in Democratic controlled States.

New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul claims it’s a “conspiracy” that violent crime is rising. pic.twitter.com/5KDk6150Uu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2022

As The New York Post highlights, while murders are down by 14% in New York City over the summer compared with last year, all other major crimes surged — including a 33% rise in robberies, police statistics show.

In an earlier debate with her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin, Hochul stated that she doesn’t understand why being touch on crime is important to him, even though Americans list it as a priority:

.@leezeldin: "She still hasn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes.”



Democrat Kathy Hochul: "I don’t know why that’s so important to you.”pic.twitter.com/Cz6VTMBNxk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2022

Even MSNBC anchors are not buying it from Hochul:

Even MSNBC is calling out Democrat Kathy Hochul.



"Here's the problem: We don't feel safe...I walk into my pharmacy, and everything is on lockdown because of shoplifters. I'm not going in the subway. People don't feel safe in this town." pic.twitter.com/JUKhxXCk4c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 5, 2022

Nationwide, murder rates are up, according to both FBI and CDC data.

Lets ignore that though:

“Other than murder,” which as everyone knows is a minor aspect of violent crime. https://t.co/tFufjHoCz6 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 7, 2022

