print-icon
print-icon

Watch: NY Post Reporter Blasts WH Press Secretary "You Should Be Ashamed"

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Oct 12, 2023 - 07:45 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A New York Post reporter blasted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Wednesday, accusing her of being against a free press by refusing to call on him for months.

The Post‘s Steven Nelson told Jean-Pierre “You haven’t called on me in two seasons, Karine.”

“And I’m not calling on you today,” the Press Secretary flippantly shot back.

“You should be ashamed of that,” Nelson responded, adding “That shows disrespect to a free and independent media, to blacklist one of our country’s largest and most widely read newspapers, Karine … that shows contempt for a free and independent press.”

Biden’s mouthpiece then claimed she was calling on someone else who she hadn’t gone to for a long time and moved on.

Watch:

Nelson noted that he hasn’t been called on since May:

The reason Nelson has been frozen out is that he continually asks awkward questions, like this one:

And this one:

And this one:

So they just ignore him.

Related:

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Summit Vitamins – super charge your health and well being.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

0
Loading...