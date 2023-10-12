Watch: NY Post Reporter Blasts WH Press Secretary "You Should Be Ashamed"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A New York Post reporter blasted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Wednesday, accusing her of being against a free press by refusing to call on him for months.

The Post‘s Steven Nelson told Jean-Pierre “You haven’t called on me in two seasons, Karine.”

“And I’m not calling on you today,” the Press Secretary flippantly shot back.

“You should be ashamed of that,” Nelson responded, adding “That shows disrespect to a free and independent media, to blacklist one of our country’s largest and most widely read newspapers, Karine … that shows contempt for a free and independent press.”

Biden’s mouthpiece then claimed she was calling on someone else who she hadn’t gone to for a long time and moved on.

Watch:

REPORTER (@stevennelson10): "You haven't called on me in two seasons, Karine!"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I'm not calling on you today!"



REPORTER: "You should be ashamed of that! That shows disrespect to a free and independent media!" pic.twitter.com/YVCrTmgxKy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2023

Nelson noted that he hasn’t been called on since May:

The @NYPost is our country's oldest daily newspaper. We have 4th-largest print circulation and only NY Times has more web traffic@PressSec last called on me in May, and on a colleague in July. The May exchange was also about press freedom issues: https://t.co/lNhoE8KSfD https://t.co/4FdRDZvlQ3 — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) October 11, 2023

The reason Nelson has been frozen out is that he continually asks awkward questions, like this one:

Reporter: "Why did the Ukraine/FBI informant file refer to you as the 'big guy?'"



Biden: "Why'd you ask such a dumb question?" pic.twitter.com/KLhHh4DAjb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 15, 2023

And this one:

President Biden turned and grinned — without saying a word — tonight when I asked about @ChuckGrassley saying alleged Ukrainian bribe-giver claims to have tapes https://t.co/R2mhPKUt3Y pic.twitter.com/Z8JI7pENzq — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 13, 2023

And this one:

"Can you explain why the president interacted with so many of his son's foreign business associates!? More than half of voters told CNN they believe the president was involved and he lied! You can't have a response to that, Karine?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: *walks out* pic.twitter.com/mSusQmrNbh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2023

So they just ignore him.

