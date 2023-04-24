Watch: Ohio Senate Candidate Floats Reparations For White People

An Ohio candidate for US Senator, Bernie Moreno, has suggested that the white descendants of northern Civil War soldiers should receive some type of reparations.

"We stand at the shoulders of giants, don’t we? We stand on shoulders of people like John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington. That this group of people took on the largest empire in history. They said no, we will not stand for this. And won," Moreno told supporters at a campaign event last week.

"That same group of people later, white people, died to free black people. It’s never happened in human history before, but it happened here in America. That’s not taught a lot in schools much is it?" continued Moreno, who's looking to challenge US Senator Sherrod Brown.

"They make it sound like America is a racist, broken country. You name a country that did that: that freed slaves, died to do that. You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of black people?"

Moreno, a business owner, is the second GOP candidate to jump into the race and faces a primary from Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan. The 2024 Ohio Senate race is a top target for Republicans looking to reclaim the upper chamber. Though Ohio has a long history as a battleground, it has trended red in recent years. Incumbent Brown is the last major elected statewide Democrat. Ohio strongly backed former president Trump in 2016 and 2020 and sent his preferred candidate, J.D. Vance, to the Senate last year. -NY Post

According to a spokesman for Moreno, Conor McGuinness, the point about reparations had everything to do with political correctness.

"Bernie was right when he said political correctness is killing our country, and the crocodile tears from the left expose the Democrat hypocrisy he was referring to in the clip," said McGuinness. "However, it’s unsurprising that the liberal media missed his point, since they’ve been complicit with the identity politics charade for years."