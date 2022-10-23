Watch: Pelosi Admits Democrats Need To 'Change The Subject' From Inflation

While inflation and the economy are polling as the top concerns among American voters, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats need to "change the subject."

While appearing on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Pelosi said: "When I hear people talk about inflation… we have to change that subject. Inflation is a global phenomenon," adding "Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan. “The EU, the European Union, the UK, the British, have higher inflation rate than we do here… The fight is not about inflation. It’s about the cost of living."

So - should we also ignore murders, rapes and home invasions because other countries have it worse?

NANCY PELOSI: "When I hear people talk about inflation...we have to change that subject!" pic.twitter.com/Ck1DaPVrCc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2022

"If you look at what we [Democrats] have done, to bring down the cost of prescription drugs, to bring down the cost of- of energy and the rest in our legislation, you will see that that has been opposed every step of the way by the Republicans, and they have no plan for lowering the cost of living or helping with inflation," Pelosi continued.

Tell us more about how Democrats have brought down the cost of energy, Nancy.