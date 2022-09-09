Watch: President Biden Calls Half Of All Americans A "Violent Threat To Democracy...Again!

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Joe Biden, the man who still claims he wants to heal the stark political divide in the U.S., labelled half the country an ‘extreme violent threat’ Thursday, for the umpteenth time in the past fortnight.

Speaking at a reception for the DNC at the Marriott Gaylord National Resort in Maryland, in front of tens of people (again), Biden stated “We’re literally in a battle for America’s soul! I know I’ve been saying it for a year and a half but I mean it! Extreme MAGA Republicans just don’t threaten our personal and economic rights, they embrace political violence… They threaten our very democracy.”

Watch:

Joe Biden on MAGA Republicans: "They threaten our very democracy." pic.twitter.com/euAZQN36me — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2022

Some bright spark decided not to light him up like he was a demon from hell this time.

Is this going to continue every time he speaks now for the next two years?

During the speech, Biden also vowed to ban ‘assault weapons’:

Joe Biden:



"I'm determined to ban assault weapons." pic.twitter.com/F8HhBm5Zjz — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 9, 2022

As we highlighted yesterday, a poll of Americans voters has found that close to 57% believe that Biden’s ‘battle for the soul of the nation’ speech, during which he was also flanked by marines, constituted a “dangerous escalation in rhetoric” purposefully designed to “incite conflict.”

* * *

