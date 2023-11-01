Watch: Pro-Palestinian Activists Throw Box Of Live Rats Into British McDonald's

Pro-Palestinian activists in the west (many of them far-leftists with no ties to Palestinians or Muslim culture) have called for boycotts and punishment directed at any major companies seen as providing aid to Israel.

McDonald's angered the woke mob recently with its offer of free food to members of the Israeli military (McDonald's also gave $1 million to the Red Cross and the World Food Program providing aid to Palestinians), while Starbucks and Google have triggered their wrath as well.

Given that woke activism has been on the decline in terms of effectiveness and many in the public have taken to ignoring their demands, protesters are changing their tactics in some bizarre ways.

Customers were waiting for meals at the McDonald's branch at the Star City leisure complex in Birmingham as an activist threw a box of what appear to be rats into the building.

The rats were spray painted the colors of the Palestinian flag...

Activists release rats into a British McDonalds in support of Palestine pic.twitter.com/ATPr6pPyKs — ɖʀʊӄքǟ ӄʊռʟɛʏ 🇧🇹🇹🇩 (@kunley_drukpa) October 30, 2023

Actions like this might be sending a message that pro-Palestinians did not intend.