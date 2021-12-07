Watch: Psaki Snaps When Pressed On Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' 

During Monday's White House press briefing, Jen Psaki snapped when the New York Post's Steven Nelson asked her to comment on the authenticity of Hunter Biden's notorious "laptop from hell".

He began by asking about President Biden's son's shady investments in China state-owned entitities: "Shortly after President Biden’s virtual meeting with the Chinese president, the first son’s attorney said that he has finally divested from a Chinese investment fund controlled by state-owned entities, I was hoping you could commit to basic transparency about that transaction including the name of the buyer, the dollar amount, and the timing," Nelson calmly introduced.

Psaki did not like being asked about Hunter Biden's laptop

Psaki's face began to grimace and then quickly turned to a scowl, especially as the journalist wasn't content to allow her to so easily dodge the question.

The reporter continued: "The second question is my colleague Miranda Devine has a new book out called 'The Laptop From Hell', and I was hoping that you could confirm that the laptop is indeed authentic and not Russian disinformation as you seemed to suggest on Twitter last year."

As recently as a couple months ago, Psaki has been sticking by her initial assessment that the Hunter Biden scandal, including emails recovered from the discarded laptop, is but "Russian disinformation".

But given the definitive reporting and confirmation of its authenticity contained in Devine's book, it appears she's publicly backed off that line - and now refusing to comment directly.

An irate Psaki shot back in Monday's exchange: "The president’s son is not an employee of the federal government. So I’d point you to his representatives." She seemed more angry at the reporter himself for daring to broach the topic.

Oh man, @PressSec did NOT like this question about Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell"



🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/RdIDEuIFqR — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) December 6, 2021

Things got heated as NYPost's Nelson objected and pointed out that wasn't her tune in 2020 when she floated the Russian disinformation response.

"As it relates to the book, I’ve neither had the time nor interest in exploring or reading the book," Psaki dismissed while trying to engage another reporter in the press pool.

In the last 18 months, US political discourse has been mass-censored over significant issues based on 2 lies:



1) The Biden email archive was "Russian disinformation."



2) The Science™ had proven COVID was zoonotic rather than from a lab.



Both lies led to widespread repression. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 5, 2021

Psaki angrily said, "I think I answered your question. You can go to the representative of the person who’s not an employee of the federal government."