Watch: Ramaswamy Vows To Publish Epstein Client List

Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has promised to make public the Jeffrey Epstein client list, outing elite pedophiles, should he be elected.

“I think what we have a lot in this country are a lot of conspiracy realists. And so, I’m one of them just because everything you sort of suspect oftentimes becomes true,” Ramaswamy noted in response to a question from a voter who urged that she is “tired of being called a conspiracy theorist.”

“We will publish the Jeffrey Epstein client list… Roll the log over, let’s see what crawls out,” he added.

“At least publish it, we’ve got to see it. Sunlight is the best disinfectant,” Ramaswamy continued, adding “And I trust the people of this country to say it is not just what is easy but what is hard, we will confront the truth.”

Audience member: “My question is, 'Epstein List.' Please, for our sanity’s sake, make that list public. I’m tired of being called a conspiracy theorist.”



Vivek Ramaswamy: “I think what we have a lot in this country are a lot of conspiracy realists. And so, I’m one of them.” pic.twitter.com/A5WwqfDznT — The Recount (@therecount) August 31, 2023

Ramaswamy said a lot more than President Trump did when he was asked recently about Epstein:

Trump on Bill Barr and the death of Jeffery Epstein: pic.twitter.com/TwiBxazlBs — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 24, 2023

Trump recently hinted that he would consider Ramaswamy as a VP pick, however the candidate has said that he isn’t interested.

