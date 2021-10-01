Watch: Rand Paul Blasts Biden Health Secretary - "This Is Arrogance Coupled With Authoritarianism That Is Un-American"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul berated Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra Thursday, accusing him of ignoring science and displaying authoritarianism by denying Americans the right to take their own medical decisions.

The Senator specifically addressed the government’s refusal to accept that natural immunity to COVID is as effective, and probably more effective, than current vaccines, as well as Becerra’s own description of those who have pointed out this fact as ‘flat earthers’.

Paul charged Becerra with “insulting the millions of Americans, including NBA star Johnathan Isaac who’ve had COVID and recovered.”

Referring to a recent Israeli study that found vaccinated people are up to seven times more likely to get COVID-19 than those who have natural immunity, Paul told Becerra that Americans should be allowed to take a “Look at a study with 2.5 million people and say ‘you know what? Looks like my immunity is as good as the vaccine’ or not.

“Maybe in a free country, I ought to be able to make that decision,” Paul urged.

“Instead, you’ve chosen to travel the country calling people like Johnathan Isaac, and others, myself included, flat-earthers,” the Senator continued, adding “We find that very insulting. It goes against the science.”

Paul then asked Becerra if he was a qualified medical doctor, knowing that he isn’t.

“So you’re not a medical doctor. Do you have a science degree?” Paul further questioned, knowing that Becerra doesn’t.

“You alone are on high and you’ve made these decisions, a lawyer with no scientific background, no medical degree…this is an arrogance coupled with an authoritarianism that is unseemly and un-American,” Paul blasted. “You sir, are the one ignoring the science. The vast preponderance of scientific studies, dozens and dozens, show robust, long-lasting immunity after infection,” the Senator further charged, demanding that Becerra should apologise for being dishonest.

Watch:

At the beginning of the video Paul warns that YouTube will likely pull it down and censor him again for daring to stray from the government narrative. The Senator noted that the footage is also up on Rumble, and will remain there:

