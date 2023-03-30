Watch: Rand Paul Claims Fauci Is Not Really Retired

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul has claimed that Anthony Fauci is still working for the government in order to take advantage of federal legal protection against claims that he engaged in a cover up on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on Hannity, Paul stated “There is a massive coverup going on and the lead in all of the coverup has been Fauci.”

The Senator continued, “We now have information that he is still working for the government even though he says he is retired.”

“It is my belief that he is worried about being indicted and so he continues to work so he will get legal protection under the federal government,” Paul asserted.

“This is wrong on every level of it and we are going to get to the bottom of it. We are sending a letter to find out what the actual status of his employment is,” Paul added.

“Is he retired? Is he still getting a federal detail? There is a lot of stuff going on, but at the top of every sort of concern we have it is Tony Fauci,” the Senator further noted.

Watch:

Last week, Paul accused Anthony Fauci of ‘weaponising’ government to get people on board with a COVID lab leak cover up.

“This guy weaponized the NIAD. He weaponized it to get his supporters,” Paul emphasised, adding “At first, they said, ‘My goodness. It came from a lab.’ And then, all of a sudden, they changed their mind. They got more money. They got more grants.”

“He used that grant-making authority — who gets it — and he weaponized government to get what he wanted,” Paul urged, adding “and that was the cover-up.”

@RandPaul on Fauci cashing in off the Covid vaccine: $400 million in total goes to the NIH and even if it’s goes back out in grants, it’s still self-interested. Fauci was in charge of dispensing all this money while being a policy maker. pic.twitter.com/7DjXvinvHk — Jesse Watters Primetime (@jesseprimetime) March 23, 2023

* * *

