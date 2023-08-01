Watch: Rand Paul Says He Has Fauci "Dead To Rights"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul discussed his criminal referral of Anthony Fauci to the Department of Justice in an interview Tuesday, declaring that “we have him dead to rights.”

As we highlighted yesterday, Paul forwarded copies of 2020 email exchanges that show Fauci confirming that he knew “scientists in Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain-of-function experiments.”

“This directly contradicts everything he said in committee hearing to me, denying absolutely that they funded any gain of function, and it’s absolutely a lie. That’s why I sent an official criminal referral to the DOJ,” Paul tweeted.

In a Fox & Friends interview Monday, Paul urged “There’s probably never been a government official caught more red-handed, lying to us,” adding “He has proved the lie in his own words.”

The Senator continued, “at first he kind of acted like ‘Oh we don’t have anything to do with the research over there, we don’t fund the research in Wuhan, so we found the actual scientific papers, we found the grant number proving it came from his agency. And then he said, ‘Oh well, we’re funding it, but it’s not gain-of-function. My experts up and down have looked at this and it’s not gain-of-function.’”

“We have contemporaneous documents, documents from February of 2020 in the height of the beginning of the pandemic, where he is saying privately ‘We’re suspicious that this virus could have come from the lab because they’re doing gain-of-function research.’” Paul added.

The Senator further asserted that Fauci “describes the projects, that I had described to him a year later, which he said ‘Oh, there’s nothing to see here.’ We have in his own words admitting it was gain of function, admitting they funded it and admitting it gave them suspicion to the possibility this pandemic came from the lab.”

Paul noted that lying to Congress carries a five year prison sentence, but doubts anything will come of it.

“We have him dead to rights, the problem is this: we have Merrick Garland who I think is a pure-rank partisan. I don’t think he’ll ever be prosecuted,” Paul stated, adding “We also have a Democrat Party that is happy to have paid him more than the president, more than any president makes and he actually got a million dollars from a private foundation while he was still a public servant.” “Everything about this is rotten to the core and if we don’t bring him to justice we’ll never get the control we need on this type of research to try and prevent it from happening again,” Paul further warned.

Watch:

