Watch: Rand Paul Says He's Getting Daily Death Threats For Questioning Fauci

Senator Rand Paul told Sean Hannity Friday that he is receiving death threats almost every day for daring to question the authority of Dr Anthony Fauci, as well as highlighting evidence that the coronavirus could have leaked from a Wuhan lab.

“This week, I’ve had five death threats just for being outspoken on it,” Paul said, adding “I don’t know what the world’s coming to, you can’t ask honest, difficult questions that in the end have proved out that Dr. Fauci was not being honest with us.”

Paul continued “As a repercussion, my family had white powder sent to our house, and five death threats phoned in.”

Undeterred by the threats, Paul said Friday “There’s been no more prominent scientist in favor of gain-of-function research than Dr. Fauci,” adding “He still hasn’t backed off of that position. He still believes that it’s OK to take animal viruses and make them into super-viruses to infect humans. Even if a pandemic should occur, he says the research is worth it.”

“There’s a host of other scientists in this field and they say it’s not worth it at all, that we haven’t learned anything” Paul added. “All we’ve done is put ourselves at risk.”

“This is a bad one, this has about one percent mortality, 3.5 million people have died, but they’ve been experimenting with some viruses that have 15 percent mortality. That would be 50 million deaths right now,” The Senator further warned, adding “So this kind of research needs to not be funded by the US taxpayer … It’s very, very dangerous.”

As we previously reported, Paul says that he never received any well wishes or sentiments from any Democrats after he was brutally assaulted in 2017, or after receiving the latest death threats, including when white powder was sent to his family home and discovered by his wife Kelley Paul.

“Not one of them I don’t think ever said they were sorry for me being assaulted by someone and having six ribs broken and nearly dying and having my lung removed,” Paul said, adding “We have people on the left who think it’s just hilarious.”

