Watch: Rand Paul Warns "Authoritarian" Fauci's "Casual Disdain" For Rights Is "Recipe For Totalitarianism"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Appearing on Fox News Wednesday, Senator Rand Paul continued his long running exposition of Anthony Fauci, warning viewers that Fauci’s latest comments provide yet another example of how brazenly “authoritarian” he is.

Fauci stated earlier this week that Americans have a “misplaced perception” about individual rights as regards “societal safety”.

These are the rantings of a tyrant who finds the Constitution inconvenient to his whims. https://t.co/ABy38LNwxA — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) November 16, 2021

Paul urged that it is “alarming” to see such “casual disdain” for individual freedom, as well as science, calling Fauci an “authoritarian that doesn’t obey the science.”

“He’s a liar and he lies about natural immunity. He knows it works,” Paul added.

“This is a recipe for totalitarianism. It’s a recipe for something we don’t want in our country,” the Senator further warned.

Watch:

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.