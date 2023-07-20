Watch: Rand Paul Warns "We're Out Of Ammo, We're Out Of Money"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul declared Wednesday that the U.S. cannot afford to keep sending money and ammo to Ukraine in order to fight a war with Russia, because the country has run out of both.

Appearing on Fox Business, Paul responded to the almost weekly announcement now that the Biden administration is sending another billion dollars in aid to Ukraine.

“From a fiscal conservative perspective, it makes no sense to borrow money from China to send it to Ukraine,” Paul urged, adding “It’s not like we’re sending them surplus funds. It’s like, ‘Oh, we have surplus ammo around.’”

“We’re actually out of ammo now, we’re out of money. And so, there’s no real sense in continuing to do this,” Paul further emphasised.

Biden himself admitted recently that the reason he is sending horrific cluster bombs to Ukraine is that “we’ve run out of ammunition.”

“This war can go on forever,” Paul continued, adding “I don’t think the Russians are ever leaving Crimea. I don’t think the Ukrainians have the might to push them out.”

“If the endpoint is Russia has to leave Crimea and all other parts they occupy of Ukraine then the war goes on, it will be a war of attrition over many, many years and the Ukrainian people are suffering horribly,” Paul further explained.

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

The Senate voted down an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act Wednesday that was introduced by Paul in an effort to clarify that Article 5 of the NATO treaty does not take precedence over the need for Congress to declare war.

Today I offered an amendment to the NDAA that would have clarified that Article 5 of the NATO treaty does not supersede the constitution. https://t.co/KfEwvY81Rv — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 19, 2023

As things stand, if NATO declared it was under attack, the U.S. as part of the alliance would be duty bound to form part of the collective defense commitment.

The power to declare war is the most important power and the most important vote that any legislator will ever entertain. See how your senator voted: https://t.co/mkMgPRhdfD — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 19, 2023

Related:

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.