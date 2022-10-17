Watch: 'Real Life Grand Theft Auto' On Chicago Highway As Man With Rifle Hijacks Car

Violent crime in Chicago is out of control and has skyrocketed since the Black Lives Matter riots and progressive city officials calling to defund the police after the death of George Floyd in 2020. People are fleeing the liberal-run metro area, and there's also a surging corporate exodus.

The latest episode of violent crime isn't the weekly occurrence of dozens of people shot over the weekend but a video that surfaced on social media of a real-life scene that looks like one from the video game "Grand Theft Auto" on a Chicago highway where a man in a ski mask with a rifle hijacks a car.

Video emerged on social media this weekend of a man carjacking a driver while armed with a rifle on an expressway near downtown Chicago. The footage shows three people running out of a car that was apparently involved in an auto accident along the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway just north of the Stevenson Expressway. Then one of them, wearing a black ski mask and toting a large weapon, tries to carjack passing vehicles. -- CWB Chicago

The video went viral on Twitter and was also uploaded on YouTube. The man who captured the footage can be heard saying, "Look at that rifle! Look at that rifle!"

None of this is surprising as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's city is in the terminal phase as progressive social justice reform policies backfire, forcing companies, such as Citadel Securities, to relocate to South Florida. When companies and people exit, the tax base will shrink.