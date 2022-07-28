Watch: Reporter Exposes White House's Blatant Redefining Of "Recession"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Fox News’ White House corespondent Peter Doocy made Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre look like a total fool Wednesday by expertly exposing how she and other Biden minions are attempting to redefine what a recession is in order to claim America isn’t in one.

As we have highlighted throughout this week, Biden Administration officials are using semantics to avoid admitting how bad the economy is, with some suggesting ‘its not a recession, it’s a transition’.

Doocy outright asked Jean-Pierre “If things are going so great, then why is it that WH officials are trying to redefine recession?”

When Jean-Pierre denied that the White House is trying to redefine a recession, Doocy said “If we all understand a recession to be two consecutive quarters of negative GPD growth in a row and you have the White House officials come up here to say no, no, no that’s not what a recession is…how is that not redefining recession?”

“Because that’s not the definition,” the Press Secretary bizarrely replied.

Doocy then read the same definition of a recession as stated by Biden’s own economic advisor Brian Deese and asked “What changed?”

As Jean-Pierre continued to deny that a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative GPD growth, Doocy asked “What’s the difference other than who’s president?”

Watch:

Doocy: Deese said in 2008...'economists have a definition...of a recession, which is two consecutive quarters of negative growth' & yesterday he said, two negative quarters...is not the technical definition of a recession.



KJP: It is not.



Doocy: What changed?



KJP: It is not. pic.twitter.com/ZMndyheHT1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 27, 2022

At this point it is laughable:

Brian Deese, yesterday: "Two negative quarters of GDP growth is not the technical definition of recession.”



Deese, 2008: “Economists have a technical definition of recession, which is two consecutive quarters of negative growth.” pic.twitter.com/MzVk7drq3v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2022

RNC now passing along quotes of Biden's own economic advisors, as recently as last May, defining "recession" the old fashioned way: pic.twitter.com/Z0HWPrZmAr — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 27, 2022

CNN REPORTER: "'to paraphrase ... if you're explaining how recession calls are made, you're losing.' Do you see that?"



BIDEN ECONOMIC ADVISOR JARED BERNSTEIN: “No. I don't think so. I mean I think we've gotten into a technical discussion about what constitutes a recession." pic.twitter.com/K021jV21E2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2022

KJP also said yesterday that if America does enter a recession, whatever that is now, it’ll still be fine by the White House. Probably because they will redefine its meaning again:

"Does the White House have any concerns that it will look misguided if the U.S. does enter a recession?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Nah pic.twitter.com/DSWVf6dGQI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2022

Don’t worry, because a recession is now defined as ‘a strong economy’:

SUPERCUT!



W.H.: Good news, "recession" now means "strong economy"! pic.twitter.com/BW3Y1nlqxl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 27, 2022

There, it’s fixed.

* * *

