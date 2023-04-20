Watch: RFK Jr. Tells Deep State "Nice Try" As Fire-Alarm Interrupts His Presidential Announcement

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announced he is running for the Democratic nomination for President in 2024, the fire alarm at the packed out Plaza Hotel in Boston interrupted his speech as he waxed lyrical on failures of the deep state.

Kennedy had turned to talking about how China is mastering infrastructure, building roads and bridges while the U.S. military industrial complex has been bombing them into rubble.

Then the fire alarm sounded.

“Nice try” Kennedy quipped after the alarm continued, prompting the crowd to roar with approval.

Watch:

Someone Pulled the Fire Alarm as @RobertKennedyJr Started to Expose the Failures of the Military Industrial Complex



"Nice try!!" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/styQP23Ns0 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 19, 2023

Earlier in the speech, Kennedy spoke about his uncle JFK vowing to “take the CIA and shatter it into a thousand pieces and scatter it into the wind” after the disastrous Bay of Pigs incident.

RFK Jr. emphasised that JFK had concluded that “the function of the intelligence agencies had become to provide the military industrial complex with a constant pipeline of war.”

Robert Kennedy Jr. Calls Out The CIA and Industrial Military Complex #Kennedy pic.twitter.com/GN7iL4Hbns — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) April 20, 2023

Kennedy also spoke about how his father Robert F. Kennedy was effectively exiled by the Democratic establishment during his 1968 presidential campaign, but still managed to unite the country.

“During this campaign and during my administration my objective will be to make as many Americans as possible forget that they are Republicans or Democrats and remember that they are Americans,” Kennedy vowed.

“We need to focus on the values we share instead of the issues that divide us,” he urged, adding “The government/media strategy of censoring dissonant voices is not only antithetical to our most fundamental values, it is counterproductive in that it fuels the flames of polarization, alienation, and anger.”

Kennedy also said, “the blizzard of misinformation that is now inundating our democracy will end only when the government and the media start telling the truth to Americans.”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr Vows to Stand Up Against the Bureaucracy in Washington



"You need a President at this time in history who can stand up to its bureaucracy"@RobertKennedyJr pic.twitter.com/CArhJDYWn3 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 19, 2023

He promised to “let loose” on those who have attempted to silence him for 18 years.

“This is what happens when you censor somebody for 18 years. I’ve got a lot to talk about,” Kennedy said.

🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr Announces His Candidacy for President



"This is what happens when you censor somebody for 18 years. I got a lot to talk about. They shouldn't have shut me up for that long because now I'm really going to let loose on them for the next 18 months. They're… pic.twitter.com/5NFNdUSnWz — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 19, 2023

He also spoke out against those who profited from lockdowns, “strip-mining the wealth from the middle class,” blaming President Trump by name.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr Holds Trump Accountable for the Damage Done From the Lockdowns



"The very people who were profiting on those lockdowns were the ones who were strip-mining the wealth from the middle class in this country. Amazon got to close down all of its competitors...they… pic.twitter.com/q7EdLLHgH7 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 19, 2023

Kennedy asserted that “my mission over the next 18 months of this campaign, and throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now… to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism on our country. To commoditize our children, our purple mountains’ majesty, to poison out children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs, to strip-mine our assets, to hollow out the middle class, and keep us in a constant state of war.”

Too many Americans believe that we are losing our republic to a new brand of corporate feudalism, or a corporate kleptocracy. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 19, 2023

The full speech is below:

