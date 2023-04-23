Watch: Ron DeSantis Releases Hilarious Commercial Trolling Trans Athletes

From mediocre to champions...

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis displays a talent for trolling trans sports activists (specifically biological men claiming to be women) with a new commercial "congratulating" them on their impressive achievement of pushing women out of women's sports.

The Desantis team has a new commercial honoring real men who are dominating women’s sports in a play on the old real mean of genius Bud Light commercials. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/2WRfmva9AW — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 18, 2023

Good work, guys! Show those women athletes who's boss.

Florida has banned biological men from women's sports since 2021 at all publicly funded institutions. At least 21 states have so far passed similar laws. Arguments on the political left range from claims that there are no physical advantages for biological males over biological females, to claims that barring trans athletes from women's competitions could "lead to suicides." So far, none of the assertions made by leftists or trans activists on the issue have proven legitimate.