Watch: Rubio Calls For Deporting Hamas Sympathizers From US

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Florida GOP Senator Marco Rubio has called for anyone found to be a sympathiser of Hamas to be deported from the U.S. and have their visa permanently revoked.

“The law says if you are a supporter of a terrorist organization you shouldn’t even have a visa,” Rubio said during a Fox News interview.

He continued “So now, once you get that visa, if you identify yourself as a Hamas supporter, then you should have your visa canceled and you should be removed from the country.”

Rubio noted that if the FBI is capable of identifying January 6th participants at the Capitol, then it can do the same for people turning out at Pro-Palestine marches in the U.S. and praising Hamas.

“They were able to go and get all these people to take video and find out who all the people were that went in on January 6th to the Capitol,” Rubio said, adding “They spent a lot of resources identifying those people. I think if they wanted to, they could go through the roster of these organizations, the people that sign those letters, the people that were out there protesting.”

“To me, it’s very simple: If you are in this country on a student visa, a professor to teach journalist visa, you’re a visitor, and you come out and say I support Hamas, I support the slaughter of babies, you should be out of here and your visa should be yanked,” Rubio further urged.

Watch:

Rubio’s call was echoed by Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton who sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Monday, demanding that foreign nationals who express support for there terrorist group have “no place” in the U.S.

“I write to urge you to immediately deport any foreign national—including and especially any alien on a student visa—that has expressed support for Hamas and its murderous attacks on Israel. These fifth-columnists have no place in the United States,” Cotton wrote.

“Federal law is clear that any alien who ‘endorses or espouses terrorist activity or persuades others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization’ is inadmissible and must be deported,” he added.

Sen. Tom Cotton is urging the Department of Homeland Security to deport any foreign nationals who have expressed support for Hamas’ attacks on Israel, including international students studying in the U.S. https://t.co/KqLiWpvwQy pic.twitter.com/zBJd6z9zYw — The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2023

Related:

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Summit Vitamins – super charge your health and well being.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.