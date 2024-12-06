Watch: Rumble CEO Calls Out Big Tech Leaders Over Years Of Censorship

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski, appearing on Fox Business's The Big Money Show, criticized Big Tech executives for attempting to influence the incoming Trump administration's policies. He argued that Silicon Valley leaders, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, should face “consequences” for years of censoring conservative voices.

TAYLOR RIGGS: First, Mark Zuckerberg is eager to work with the incoming Trump administration on shaping tech policy.

But can we say the irony? Facebook and Instagram have a reputation for overmoderating content, even issuing multiple suspensions to then-President Trump. Chris, what do you make of the about-face from Big Tech and Silicon Valley?

CHRIS PAVLOVSKI: They kind of move whatever way the wind blows when it comes to actually holding values especially around the First Amendment. There are none. If we can all remember four years ago it was the Hunter Biden laptop story where all these platforms started censoring factual information and, in my opinion, really helped sway the election in a major way. And I feel that there has to be consequences for things like that. We can't let that escape. They did real damage with the censorship they've done in the last four years, and that's something that Rumble has been fighting since 2020. And we've been fighting fiercely. We're the first platform out there to platform President Trump in 2021, and, you know, it wasn't until about 2022 where Elon Musk entered the market with X and also helped on the free speech front.

So it's really important that there's consequences for this mass censorship that's happened over the last four years around COVID, around the elections. And if there's no consequences, then companies like Meta and Google will continue to abuse their powers and continue to sway elections in ways that shouldn't be happening. I'm very for some type of consequence in this scenario, and, you know, it's obviously ultimately up, it's in the Trump administration's hands to see what they'll do, but I think it's really important that they, for what they've done in the past, there are consequences.

DAGEN MCDOWELL: Remember, Bobby Kennedy, his account was shut down on Instagram I think until last year. Until he started running for the presidency. It's just astonishing. And they will destroy -- these platforms, these companies be it Meta or Google will through YouTube, they'll destroy you with. They'll deplatform somebody, and you will no longer have a business. And on that note, you have not only fought to give people a voice and the freedoms that are guaranteed to them under the Constitution, under our Bill of Rights and the First Amendment, but you've also gone to court.

Just recently you sued the state of California over this new anti-deep fake law arguing that the it does, indeed, violate the First Amendment.

CHRIS PAVLOVSKI: It's one thing to talk the talk. At Rumble we walk the walk. We challenge states, we challenge governments around world, we challenge the New York state. We've also recently, as you mentioned, are challenging California. They went out of their way to submit a law -- try the pass a law that's going to ban political satire. They're going after satire. This is like something you'd see out of North Korea, not something you'd think you'd see out of California or anywhere in the United States or anywhere in the Western world. So seeing stuff like this is really troublesome.

We sued the California A.G. and so did the Babylon Bee. Babylon Bee is also on Rumble, all their content's on Rumble, and going out of their way to try to ban satire is something that we're not going to stand for. It just goes to the mission that we're on where we're about, you know, walking the walk, not walking the talk. We do it through action, and that's what we're doing in California.