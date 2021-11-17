Watch: Sen. Ted Cruz Grills DHS Head Over Illegal Immigrant Kids In "Biden Cages"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

A tense exchange unfolded during a Senate hearing between Senator Ted Cruz and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as Cruz demanded to know how many children have been held in “Biden Cages” at the border, while Mayorkas avoided answering by refusing to accept the terminology.

“How many children have been in the Biden cages in calendar year 2021?” Cruz asked, prompting Mayorkas to reply “Uh I respectfully am not familiar with the term cages, and to what you are referring.”

Cruz followed up “Enclosures in which they are locked in, in which I took photographs and put them out because you blocked the press and didn’t want people to see the Biden cages, the secure facilities in which they are locked down in Donna, those facilities. How many children have been in them?”

Mayorkas responded “Senator, I respectfully disagree with your use of the term ‘cages.’”

Nevertheless, Cruz persisted, stating “Fine you can disagree with it,” and again asking “How many children have been in the Biden cages? I’ve been to the Biden cages. I’ve seen the Biden cages. How many children have you detained at the Donna tent facility in the cages you built to hold kids? How many children have been in those cages?”

Mayorkas stuttered and stammered and didn’t provide any answer, before Cruz asked whether Joe Biden or Kamala Harris had bothered to visit the facility in Texas, forcing him to admit they have not.

Watch:

Elsewhere during the exchange, Cruz asked Mayorkas how many women have been sexually assaulted or trafficked into the U.S. this year, and how many children have been sexually assaulted as they were trafficked illegally across the border.

Cruz also also demanded figures for the amount of illegals who tested positive for COVID-19 and then were released and how many with criminal records were released.

“How many murderers have you released?” Cruz asked, adding “How many rapists have you released? How many child molesters have you released?”

Mayorkas didn’t have answers for any of the questions:

Cruz also addressed Democrats in the Senate, asking “Has any Democratic member of this committee given a damn enough to see the children being locked up by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris because of your failed immigration policies?”

While grading himself with an A, Mayorkas failed to provide any meaningful answers elsewhere during the hearing, including why he didn’t defend Border Patrol agents falsely accused of whipping Haitian migrants crossing the border illegally back in September.

While admitting that the immigration system is “fundamentally broken,” Mayorkas claimed that the Biden administration has “more control” over the border than the Trump administration did, a laughable suggestion.

