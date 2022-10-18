Watch: Smash-And-Grab Hits Jewelry Shop On NYC's Billionaires' Row

A wild video shows thieves targeting a jewelry store on New York City's Billionaires' Row, an area along the southern end of Central Park in Manhattan. The area is home to ultra-luxury residential skyscrapers and some of the world's wealthiest people.

NYPD Crime Stoppers tweeted a video showing the wild smash-and-grab at Cellini Jewelers (460 Park). The three thieves used a sledgehammer to blast through the front door. Within minutes, they stole more than half a million dollars of jewelry.

￼🚨WANTED￼🚨for a Burglary@ 430 Park Avenue (Cellini Jewelers) @NYPDMTN #Manhattan on 10/15/22@ 3:33A.M., Once inside, the 3 individuals took high end jewelry estimated value is over $500,000.💰Reward up to $3500 Know who they are?￼📲Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/9SfugfcE3O — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 16, 2022

"A full inventory of the stolen items is pending, but police say the estimated value is more than $500,000," NBC New York said.

A Twitter user pointed out the smash-and-grab was "across the street from this ...."

We'll explain more about the building. So it's 432 Park Avenue, a residential skyscraper that is part of Billionaires' Row and has some of the most expensive condos in the city. The median unit sells for tens of millions of dollars.

The fact that smash-and-grabs are happening feet away from one of the most expensive and luxurious residential buildings should concern the area's residents because Mayor Eric Adams and progressive city officials have yet to get a handle on soaring violent crime.