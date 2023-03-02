Watch: Stammering AG Merrick Garland Destroyed In Congressional Grilling

Attorney General Merrick Garland was flayed alive during Wednesday testimony on Capitol Hill, where he sat before the Senate Judiciary Committee to answer questions over the Biden administration's 'weaponized' Justice Department.

For starters, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) laid into Garland for ignoring credible threats against Supreme Court justices surrounding the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which granted a constitutional right to abortion, RedState reports.

Sen. @tedcruz goes ATOMIC on Merrick Garland for IGNORING threats against SCOTUS justices:



"Why are you unwilling to say no? The answer is no! You know it's no. I know it's no. Everyone in this hearing room knows it's no! You're not willing to answer a question!"



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/JfeaIA083g — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2023\

A transcript of the exchange is below via RedState (emphasis ours):

Sen. Cruz: Let me try again. Have you — has the Department of Justice brought even a single case under this statute? It’s a yes-no question. It’s not a give a speech on the other things you did. AG Garland: The job of the United States Marshals is to defend the lives of the… Sen. Cruz: So the answer is “no.” AG Garland: …is to defend the lives of the justices and that’s their number one priority. They have… Sen. Cruz: Why are you unwilling to say “no”? The answer’s “no.” You know it’s “no,” I know it’s “no,” everyone in this hearing room knows it’s “no.” You’re not willing to answer a question: Have you brought a case under this statute? Yes or no? AG Garland: As far as I know we haven’t, and what we have done is defended the lives of the justices with over 70 U.S. Marshals.

Then, Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) grilled Garland over the FBI's raid of pro-life advocate Matt Houck, whose house they entered with guns drawn in front of his children, before arresting Houck for allegedly shoving an abortion clinic worker - a charge he was acquitted of. Houck now plans to sue the FBI.

"DOJ has announced charges against 34 individuals for blocking access to...abortion clinics...there have been over 81 reported attacks on pregnancy centers...and only 2 individuals have been charged!" said Lee, to which Garland stammered through his answer.

.@BasedMikeLee: "DOJ has announced charges against 34 individuals for blocking access to...abortion clinics...there have been over 81 reported attacks on pregnancy centers...and only 2 individuals have been charged!"



GARLAND: "We apply the law equally." pic.twitter.com/DRqeb5Pee1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2023

Hawley, meanwhile, cited a January FBI memo which advised the agency to infiltrate groups of Roman Catholics which were 'at risk of committing acts of extremist violence,' and claimed that Catholics "characterized by the rejection of the Second Vatican Council" are prone to embracing "anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ and white supremacist ideology."

FULL EXCHANGE between Senator @HawleyMO and Attorney General Merrick Garland:



"You used an unbelievable show of force with guns, that I'd just note liberals usually decry...You're happy to deploy them against Catholics and innocent children!" pic.twitter.com/MaHt6D4HWu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 1, 2023

Cruz then got back into the mix, slamming Garland over the discrepancy between prosecution of pro-life vs. pro-abortion extremists.