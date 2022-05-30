Watch: Ted Cruz Asserts "We're Not Responding To Tragedy By Giving Up Rights"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Texas Senator Ted Cruz defiantly signalled to anti-Second Amendment campaigners that he intends to fight off efforts to impinge on rights in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting last week.

Speaking at the NRA conference in Houston this past weekend, Cruz stated “It’s far easier to slander one’s political adversaries and to demand that responsible citizens forfeit their constitutional rights than it is to examine the cultural sickness giving birth to unspeakable acts of evil.”

“It’s far less comfortable to ask why despair and isolation and violent hatred is so prevalent in America,” he further urged, adding that “the elites who dominate our culture” are intent on pushing the idea that “firearms lie at the root of the problem.”

Cruz continued, “Tragedies like the events of this week are a mirror forcing us to ask hard questions, demanding that we see where our culture is failing, looking at broken families, absent fathers, declining church attendance, social media bullying, violent online content, desensitizing the act of murder in video games, chronic isolation, prescription drug, and opioid abuse and their collective effects on the psyche of young Americans is both complicated and multifaceted.”

“It’s a lot easier to moralize about guns and to shriek about those you disagree with politically, but it’s never been about guns,” the Senator further declared.

“Taking guns away from these responsible Americans will not make them safer, nor will it make our nation more secure,” Cruz said, adding that “In an age where elites embrace defunding the police, when homelessness runs rampant, when gangs dominate entire communities, and when radical district attorneys refuse to prosecute violent crime in cities across America, rarely has the Second Amendment been more necessary to secure the rights of our fellow citizens.”

Watch:

In the past few days Cruz has been forced to fend off confrontations from reporters, leftist agitators and Democrats advocating, in some cases, literally repealing the Second Amendment.

