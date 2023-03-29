Watch: Ted Cruz Eviscerates DHS Secretary For Still Refusing To Admit There Is A Border Crisis

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, Senator Ted Cruz grilled Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and described his refusal to answer questions on the border crisis as “disgraceful.”

Cruz asked Mayorkas if he thinks there is currently a crisis at the border, with Mayorkas only responding that there is “a very significant challenge” and refusing to answer with a “yes” or “no.”

Cruz noted that Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz has repeatedly testified that there is a crisis, and asked Mayorkas to “speak with the same clarity.”

“That’s how someone answers a question and does their job,” Cruz asserted, adding “You’re being a politician, misleading the American people.”

The Senator went on to describe how migrant deaths, child assaults and rapes have risen significantly since Mayorkas took office

“The men and women of the Border Patrol, they’ve never had a political leader undermine them,” Cruz declared, telling Mayorkas that he should resign. “They despise you, Mr. Secretary, because you’re willing to let children be raped to follow political orders. This is a crisis, it’s disgrace, and you won’t even admit this human tragedy is a crisis,” Cruz blasted.

Mayorkas called Cruz’s comments “revolting,” prompting Cruz to respond, “Your refusal to do your job is revolting.”

Watch:

Elsewhere during the hearing, Senator Josh Hawley slammed Mayorkas for assisting with and incentivising illegal entry into the U.S., noting that “It’s like a concierge service for illegal immigrants.”

“Rather than building a wall, Mr. Secretary, you have built Ticketmaster for illegal immigrants,” Hawley proclaimed.

Watch:

