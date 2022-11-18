Watch: Thermal Drone Footage Shows Army Of Illegals Entering US

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Footage captured by a thermal drone shows an army of illegal migrants entering the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas, yesterday with the reporter who captured the footage noting that it happens “every morning”.

The video shows scores of migrants lined up ready to cross into the U.S. under cover of darkness.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted out the footage Thursday, noting that there have been over 1,400 crossings in the Del Rio sector alone in the past 24 hours, and close to seventy thousand since the beginning of last month.

NEW: Thermal drone video from our team in Eagle Pass, TX shows a large group of migrants crossing illegally into private property early this morning.

Per CBP source, there have been over 1,400 illegal crossings in the Del Rio sector in the last 24 hours & 69,000 since 10/1. pic.twitter.com/N1FjKVVuDa — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 17, 2022

Texas GOP ~Senator Ted Cruz commented on the footage, noting that “5,000,000 illegal aliens have crossed the border since Joe Biden was elected.”

5,000,000 illegal aliens have crossed the border since Joe Biden was elected.



Over 230,000 illegal aliens crossed last month alone.



And STILL Joe Biden doesn’t secure the border. https://t.co/BBSJadktHB — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 17, 2022

Last week, similar footage captured migrants streaming into Eagle Pass basically unimpeded.

Speaking last week, Melugin urged that he witnesses the same thing happen every morning “with no resistance” on either side of the border.

Melugin noted that many of the migrants he speaks to repeat the same phrase, “Joe Biden es el major”.

Melugin recently highlighted newly released CBP numbers showing close to a quarter of a million encounters with migrants at the border in October alone, with 64,000 recorded “gotaways”.

BREAKING: CBP reports there were 230,678 migrant encounters at the border in October, the first month of fiscal year 2023. It is an enormous increase over recent Octobers.



OCT FY'23 : 230,678

OCT FY'22 : 164,837

OCT FY'21 : 71,929

OCT FY'20: 45,139

OCT FY'19: 60,781 @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 15, 2022

As we highlighted last month, newly published federal data revealed that close to a hundred individuals listed on the FBI terror watchlist have been apprehended at the Southern border in the last year, a record high and a huge uptick in recent months.

BREAKING ~ FRI PM DUMP ~ @CBP rls record-breaking migrant encounter numbers for Sept - 227,547 - bringing the FY22 total to: 2,378,944 - the highest ever in history.



Also unprecedented - 20 arrests of known/suspected terrorists on FBI list - for total of 98 in FY22 @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/BA7mCyLeCf — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) October 22, 2022

The data was highlighted by Melugin, as he noted that the figure is almost four times the previous five years combined:

BREAKING: There were 20 arrests of known or suspected terrorists on the FBI’s terror watchlist at the border in September, according to new CBP numbers.



FY’22 ended with 98 terror watchlist arrests.



That’s almost quadruple the previous 5 years combined.



FY17-FY21 = 26@FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 22, 2022

Previous data from 2019 indicated that zero terror suspects had been encountered at the border.

If you would like to view the numbers for yourself, here is a CBP link to the data. Scroll down to the “Terrorist Screening Dataset Encounters”, and look at Border Patrol arrests (in between ports of entry), OFO is ports of entry which is CBP, not BP. https://t.co/RqigZLtdrt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 24, 2022

Earlier this week, DHS Secretary Mayorkas laughably insisted that the southern border is secure:

.@RepDanBishop: Sec. Mayorkas, do you continue to maintain that the southern border is secured?



Mayorkas: Yes, and we are working day in and day out to enhance its security. pic.twitter.com/YePqcAXB4N — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2022

