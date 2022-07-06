Watch: Trudeau Admits He Is "Banning" Guns

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

In a telling slip of the tongue during a press conference in Toronto Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted that he is “banning” firearms.

Trudeau started off by saying that he is intent on “freezing” the Canadian gun market while not distinguishing between handguns, shotguns and rifles.

He then admitted that his government would look at “banning” all guns.

Trudeau said “Whether it’s our most recent initiatives on banning—sorry, on freezing the market for firearms, which will start moving us in the right direction over the medium and long term.”

Watch:

Trudeau slips up, accidentally says he is “banning” firearms in Canada. He then corrects himself and says the government is “freezing” sales. pic.twitter.com/s4kS63HxsT — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 5, 2022

A little over a month ago, following the school shooting in Texas, Trudeau proposed freezing pistol sales in Canada as part of new gun control legislation.

“The day this legislation goes into effect it will no longer be possible to buy, sell, transfer or import handguns in Canada,” Trudeau told reporters.

The announcement prompted a rush on gun sales with Canadian gun stores dealing with lines out the door.

