Watch: Trump Says Media Is Lying About Scale Of Death In Ukraine

In an interview Tuesday, President Trump warned that the media is not accurately covering the scale of death and destruction in Ukraine, asserting that “hundreds of thousands of people are dying.”

Trump again reiterated that he wants the war to end immediately, noting “You have cities with no buildings standing. It looks like just a demolition zone. It’s so horrible and, you know, and then they’ll say two people were hurt.”

“No. Hundreds of people and thousands of people were killed. You’re gonna find out when this whole thing is over that the number of people killed is far greater than they tell you,” Trump further urged.

He continued, “They’re not telling you the truth. Many, many thousands, hundreds of thousands of people are dying. Their cities are being obliterated.”

“And basically they say, ‘What’s your stance? Are you for Russia or are for–? I’m for one thing, very simple,” Trump emphasised, adding “I want to stop people from getting killed and I’ll have it stopped, fast.”

Aside from Trump, the only people who seem to be interested in the war ending are Hungary and The Vatican. The rest of Europe on the whole seems to be fine with the mass death going on for ‘as long as it takes’.

Hungary is calling for peace—for Ukraine to come to the negotiating table and for countries to stop saber rattling over nuclear weapons. Besides Hungary, only the Vatican seems interested in forcing Ukraine to negotiate some sort of settlement with Russia. pic.twitter.com/vRPDcLzgkd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 18, 2023

