Watch: Trump Suggests Biden Is Given Cocaine To "Liven Up"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a campaign event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday President Trump told the crowd that Joe Biden “literally can’t speak” and suggested that his aides give him cocaine to keep him awake.

Trump again mocked Biden, saying that he “can’t get off a stage” by himself and always needs to be told where to go.

“You know what happens after about 20 minutes, the stuff that he’s taking wears off. So he gets a little groggy. Gets a little bit groggy. They say, ‘get him off the stage, that shit’s wearing off, man! Get him off,’” Trump bellowed.

Trump also alluded to the cocaine found in the White House and sarcastically said he was “certain it had nothing to do with Hunter and Joe.”

“Yeah, dad. Have a little of this stuff. It’s gonna liven you up a little bit,” Trump said, impersonating Hunter Biden.

Trump mocks Joe Biden getting lost on stage and says he might be on Cocaine 🤣🤣🤣



“They say ‘get him off the stage.. that sh*t is wearing off, man’… ‘Here dad have a little of this stuff it’s gonna liven you up a little bit’.”



pic.twitter.com/lEKpH87suU — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2023

You can’t argue Trump doesn’t have a point:

Biden gets lost as he reads pre-written remarks pic.twitter.com/HwYS7tfOPl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2023

Elsewhere during Trump’s appearance:

Trump repeatedly emphasizes Barack Obama's middle name "Hussein" and says Washington DC "looks like shit." pic.twitter.com/XzXeTQwxOz — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 12, 2023

President Trump:



"Under Biden, the same people that attacked Israel — killing, raping, torturing, and maiming innocent civilians — are right now pouring into our once beautiful USA.” pic.twitter.com/yeZJm7JjTu — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 12, 2023

President Trump promises to end Hamas:



"Under my leadership, the United States will fully support Israel, defeating, dismantling, and permanently destroying the terrorist group, Hamas.”pic.twitter.com/VrGhQaSL4j — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 12, 2023

President Trump on 2020:



"If the Election wasn't rigged there would be nobody even thinking about going into Israel." pic.twitter.com/cCNc87GIKT — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 12, 2023

