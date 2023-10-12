print-icon
Watch: Trump Suggests Biden Is Given Cocaine To "Liven Up"

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Oct 12, 2023 - 04:05 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a campaign event in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday President Trump told the crowd that Joe Biden “literally can’t speak” and suggested that his aides give him cocaine to keep him awake.

Trump again mocked Biden, saying that he “can’t get off a stage” by himself and always needs to be told where to go.

“You know what happens after about 20 minutes, the stuff that he’s taking wears off. So he gets a little groggy. Gets a little bit groggy. They say, ‘get him off the stage, that shit’s wearing off, man! Get him off,’” Trump bellowed.

Trump also alluded to the cocaine found in the White House and sarcastically said he was “certain it had nothing to do with Hunter and Joe.”

“Yeah, dad. Have a little of this stuff. It’s gonna liven you up a little bit,” Trump said, impersonating Hunter Biden.

Watch:

You can’t argue Trump doesn’t have a point:

Elsewhere during Trump’s appearance:

