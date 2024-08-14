Watch: Tulsi Gabbard Suing Biden/Harris Admin For Placing Her On Terrorist Watch List

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,.

Former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard is taking legal action against the Biden/Harris Administration after she discovered that she has essentially been placed on a terrorist watch list.

Gabbard, a military veteran, had it brought to her attention by Federal Air Marshal whistleblowers that she has been marked under the Quiet Skies program, a TSA scheme that seeks to identify travellers who may pose a risk to aviation security.

Those on this watchlist are not banned from flying, but are subject to enhanced searches and surveillance at airports, including having armed Air Marshals accompanying them on flights.

The whistleblowers have informed Gabbard that she is being monitored by two Explosive Detection Canine Teams, one Transportation Security Specialist specializing in explosives, one plainclothes TSA Supervisor, and three Federal Air Marshals every time she flies.

Kamala Harris is not knowledgeable or strong enough to stand up to potential adversaries, or just as importantly the unelected warmongers — i.e. the Military Industrial Complex which profits from war, and the National Security State which uses these wars as a pretext to further… pic.twitter.com/1uUS6CtGii — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) July 23, 2024

The whistleblowers have stated that Gabbard became marked on the program on July 23, just one day after she openly criticised Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and the ‘Deep State’ during a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham (below).

There is no logical reason why Gabbard should be on the watchlist, unless criticising the regime is a designating factor.

Gabbard posted a video explaining why she is taking legal action, noting “My own government, my president, my commander-in-chief is targeting me as a potential domestic terrorist, the closest word that comes to mind is a complete sense of betrayal.”

“After serving over 21 years and continuing to serve in our nation’s military, my own government has labeled and is targeting me directly now as a domestic terrorist,” she added.

Gabbard further asserted “They’re using people like the air marshals as weapons and pawns to target their political opponents.”

“Of course, there’s no explanation given, which is why we are taking legal recourse,” she emphasised.

“Obviously, I’ve been very outspoken about the dangers of the Biden-Harris administration to our democracy and to our freedom and to our national security. This is what happens as a result,” she concluded.

Tulsi Gabbard will be taking legal action against the Biden/Harris admin over putting her on a terrorist watch list:



“My own government, my president, my commander-in-chief is targeting me as a potential domestic terrorist, the closest word that comes to mind is a complete sense… pic.twitter.com/2Z4gfzHFQv — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) August 11, 2024

Gabbard also went back onto Ingraham’s show to talk about the surveillance.

RETALIATION. A few weeks ago, I had the audacity to tell the truth: that Kamala Harris would essentially be a mouthpiece and puppet of the Military Industrial Complex and National Security State. The next day, July 23, they retaliated. Sadly this is what we can expect from the… pic.twitter.com/nxddO5TGTj — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 10, 2024

I am deeply concerned about reports that @TSA has placed LTC @TulsiGabbard, a decorated military officer and former Congresswoman, on their "Quiet Skies" watch list. I've sent a letter to @TSA_Pekoske requesting detailed information about the process and reasoning behind this… pic.twitter.com/yO9EgIHTV1 — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) August 12, 2024

Wow. Just wow. Iraq veteran and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard targeted for TSA harassment as a terror threat. Yet another example of the weaponization of government agencies against political opponents of the administration — or should I call it “the regime”? This is not… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 8, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.