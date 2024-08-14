print-icon
Watch: Tulsi Gabbard Suing Biden/Harris Admin For Placing Her On Terrorist Watch List

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024 - 07:05 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,.

Former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard is taking legal action against the Biden/Harris Administration after she discovered that she has essentially been placed on a terrorist watch list.

Gabbard, a military veteran, had it brought to her attention by Federal Air Marshal whistleblowers that she has been marked under the Quiet Skies program, a TSA scheme that seeks to identify travellers who may pose a risk to aviation security.

Those on this watchlist are not banned from flying, but are subject to enhanced searches and surveillance at airports, including having armed Air Marshals accompanying them on flights.

The whistleblowers have informed Gabbard that she is being monitored by two Explosive Detection Canine Teams, one Transportation Security Specialist specializing in explosives, one plainclothes TSA Supervisor, and three Federal Air Marshals every time she flies.

The whistleblowers have stated that Gabbard became marked on the program on July 23, just one day after she openly criticised Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and the ‘Deep State’ during a Fox News interview with Laura Ingraham (below).

There is no logical reason why Gabbard should be on the watchlist, unless criticising the regime is a designating factor.

Gabbard posted a video explaining why she is taking legal action, noting “My own government, my president, my commander-in-chief is targeting me as a potential domestic terrorist, the closest word that comes to mind is a complete sense of betrayal.”

“After serving over 21 years and continuing to serve in our nation’s military, my own government has labeled and is targeting me directly now as a domestic terrorist,” she added.

Gabbard further asserted “They’re using people like the air marshals as weapons and pawns to target their political opponents.”

“Of course, there’s no explanation given, which is why we are taking legal recourse,” she emphasised.

“Obviously, I’ve been very outspoken about the dangers of the Biden-Harris administration to our democracy and to our freedom and to our national security. This is what happens as a result,” she concluded.

Gabbard also went back onto Ingraham’s show to talk about the surveillance.

