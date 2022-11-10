Watch: Victorious Rand Paul Vows To "Subpoena Every Last Document Of Dr. Fauci"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

After winning a decisive victory to secure his third term as Kentucky Senator, Rand Paul promised to end the “COVID cover up,” by forcing Anthony Fauci into court.

Paul told supporters that he intends to focus on uncovering the evidence for COVID emerging from a lab, and whether it was manipulated with funding from Fauci’s NIH.

“Thanks for coming out to Dr. Fauci’s retirement party!” Paul joked. “I promise you this: the COVID cover-up will end,” the Senator urged, adding “I will not only hold Dr. Fauci accountable, we will finally investigate why your tax dollars were sent to fund dangerous research in Wuhan.”

In a broader message during the speech Paul focused on freedom, declaring that “Liberty should bring people together because each and every citizen is left alone to enjoy their own personal freedoms.”

“Liberty is that great harmonizer that allows us to live together despite our differences,” the Senator added.

“We don’t come together to rejoice in the dissipation of power. We come together to reaffirm our support for the 10th Amendment — that powers not explicitly granted to the federal government are retained by the states and the people,” Paul further proclaimed.

The Senator continued, “We come together under the belief that government is instituted among men and women to preserve our God-given liberty — period! Our desire is not to rule over others but to largely leave people alone. It is this system of constitutional checks on power that has allowed America to become the free-est nation ever known.”

“With freedom has come great prosperity. But we do not choose freedom because it makes us rich. We choose freedom because it is part of our very nature,” Paul said.

“Liberty, or the absence of government intrusion, should allow people of widely differing beliefs to live together, each according to their own beliefs,” Paul further urged, adding “To preserve this liberty, we must especially defend the freedoms our Founding Fathers chose to put first in the Bill of Rights: the freedom of speech, the freedom of religion, the freedom to associate with whomever you choose.”

Paul also called for an end to censorship, noting that “While the First Amendment does not prohibit private censorship, our founders certainly prized free speech.”

“One can only imagine our founder’s reaction to see government actively engaged with private enterprise to censor speech. To protect free speech, Congress must, absolutely must, prohibit government’s collusion with Big Tech,” the Senator averted, adding “The greatest originator of misinformation, the government, cannot be the arbiter of truth.”

“Both Left and Right need to wake up and acknowledge that government — should never be allowed to create any entity that even resembles a Ministry of Truth,” Paul warned.

Watch:

