Watch: WH Press Sec Blames Pandemic After Being Asked About 'Kids In Cages'

On Monday, we noted that child-shelter facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) used to house unaccompanied minors are 93% full - causing the Biden administration to reopen an emergency shelter in Carrizo Springs, Texas, in order to house 700 additional children.

Emergency overflow facility, Carrizo Springs, TX

The facility, converted in 2019 during the Trump administration to manage the surge of other children, was widely criticized by Democrats at the time as yet another example of keeping 'kids in cages' - despite the fact that the Carrizo Springs facility has no cages (yet was still described by The Guardian as "still a jail").

In fact, two weeks after the Carrizo Springs facility made headlines in 2019, then-candidate Kamala Harris said: "You look at the fact that this is a president who has pushed policies that's been about putting babies in cages at the border in the name of security when in fact what it is, is a human rights abuse being committed by the United States government."

On Tuesday, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki struggled to reconcile past comments by Biden and Harris, including the 'babies in cages' statement.

Watch (heats up around 1:25):

Peter Doocy just asked why Biden is opening up new "cages" for children at the border when he and Kamala referred to it as "human rights abuse" in 2019 when Trump was in office.@PressSec then repeatedly lied, blamed COVID-19, and claimed it is different when Biden does it. pic.twitter.com/IQuGRnwmi6 — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 23, 2021