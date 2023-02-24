Watch: White House Brags About Most Staff Being Black, Female, Or LGBTQ+

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to argue Thursday that the performance of White House staff and the Biden Administration should be judged on race, gender and sexual preference.

“The Cabinet is majority people of color for the first time in history,” Jean-Pierre stated, adding “The Cabinet is majority female for the first time in history. A majority of White House senior staff identify as female.”

She continued, “Forty percent of White House senior staff identify as part of the racially diverse communities. And a record seven assistants to the president are openly LGBTQ+.”

“So again, this is something that the president prides himself on,” she concluded.

Jean-Pierre: "The Cabinet is majority people of color for the first time in history. The Cabinet is majority female for the first time in history. A majority of White House senior staff identify is female and a record 7 assistants to the president are LGBTQ+." pic.twitter.com/BLlEfrwO3E — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 23, 2023

What? Why does this matter? Is anyone actually doing a good job?

How many people are actually good at their job? Zero.



None of this shit matters. https://t.co/7P44JMNTWJ — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 23, 2023

The point apparently being made is that you shouldn’t criticise them because they are women, or alphabet people, or black.

This is literally all they care about. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 23, 2023

Maximum skill with monetary policy is extremely important in this role!



A bad Fed decision affects the lives of everyone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2023

I used to always argue that a position should be awarded on merit. Not on what was between a person's legs. Now the has to be an add-on on colour of a person's skin and a letter apparently. Enough already. — deirdre ritchie (@deirdreritchi10) February 24, 2023

So much care about things that contributes nothing to effectiveness and good governance. — General (@herbdowl) February 24, 2023

It doesn't matter that they are not capable of the job as long as they checked the boxes. Absolutely ridiculous. — Peggy Earle (@Peggalee) February 24, 2023

