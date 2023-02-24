Watch: White House Brags About Most Staff Being Black, Female, Or LGBTQ+

print-icon
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to argue Thursday that the performance of White House staff and the Biden Administration should be judged on race, gender and sexual preference.

“The Cabinet is majority people of color for the first time in history,” Jean-Pierre stated, adding “The Cabinet is majority female for the first time in history. A majority of White House senior staff identify as female.

She continued, “Forty percent of White House senior staff identify as part of the racially diverse communities. And a record seven assistants to the president are openly LGBTQ+.

“So again, this is something that the president prides himself on,” she concluded.

What? Why does this matter? Is anyone actually doing a good job?

The point apparently being made is that you shouldn’t criticise them because they are women, or alphabet people, or black.

