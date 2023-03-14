Watch: Woke Signature Bank Videos Go Viral After Fed Shut-Down

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

After New York state regulators shut down Signature Bank Sunday, a series of woke videos produced by the company has gone viral, with critics noting it’s no wonder the bank went under if this was what they were concentrating on.

Grit Capital founder Genevieve Roch-Decter shared the videos, asking “Is it surprising that Signature Bank failed?”

“Their executive team spent millions of dollars to produce music videos & TV shows about themselves,” she continued, adding “Try not to cringe as you watch this.”

Roch-Decter also noted that a source from inside the bank told her the management were like something out of the TV show The Office:

The Parodies continue with this one, based on a Katy Perry song, and using the Pink Floyd Money sample, presumably without consent:

Okay nvm I’m with the regulators — ⟠Palis⟠🐍 (@curvethots) March 14, 2023

😂This is what they like to call "Company Culture" 🙄 — Bad Financial Advice Weekly (@mitchelldillard) March 13, 2023

Signature bank recruiter: What's your risk management experience?



Candidate: Well, none I guess



Recruiter: Let's hear you sing Firework... — Tom Gurley (@TomGurley3459) March 13, 2023

As we highlighted yesterday, this is the same bank that closed President Trump’s accounts two years ago, reasoning that it would not do business with Trump after the January 6th “rioting and insurrection” and calling for him to resign.

* * *

