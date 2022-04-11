Watchdog Blasts $54M In Chinese Gifts To UPenn After Biden Center Announced

A government watchdog has asked the US attorney investigating Hunter Biden to investigate $54.6 million in Chinese donations to the University of Pennsylvania - most of which happened after the university's February 2017 announcement that it would create the Biden Center - and $23.1 million of which were anonymous and started in 2016, according to public records.

According to the NY Post, the vast majority of donations from China to UPenn occurred after the announcement that the university would create the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement shortly after Biden's term as vice president had just ended.

The center, which is located in Washington, DC., opened its doors in February 2018. Antony Blinken, whom Biden named as Secretary of State, briefly served as its managing director. The Ivy League university received $15.8 million in anonymous Chinese gifts that year, including one eye-popping $14.5 million donation in May 2018, records show. The flurry of donations may be related to Hunter Biden’s business interests in China, the National Legal and Policy Center, a Virginia-based watchdog, alleged in complaints sent in May and October 2020 to the Departments of Education and Justice. -NY Post

Last week NLPC asked Delaware US Attorney David Weiss to include the Chinese donations as part of his federal tax probe of Hunter Biden.

"We’ve asked … Weiss to pursue the larger network of individuals and institutions who benefited from millions doled out by foreign interests connected to Hunter Biden’s work in China and Ukraine," Tom Anderson, director of the NLPC’s Government Integrity Project, told the Post.

The group's 12-page complaint was originally filed in October 2020 with the DOJ's Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) unit.

According to UPenn spokesman Stephen MacCarthy, "The Penn Biden Center has never solicited or received any gifts from any Chinese or other foreign entity. In fact, the University has never solicited any gifts for the Center."